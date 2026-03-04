Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This represents a 34.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total value of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares in the company, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $342.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

