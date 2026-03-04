Brian Busse Sells 6,966 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $104,002.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,212.77. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $385,992.03.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Busse sold 15,922 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $201,413.30.

On Friday, January 30th, Brian Busse sold 8,245 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $105,618.45.

On Friday, January 9th, Brian Busse sold 18,841 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $257,933.29.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 3,131,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 778.6% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.