BOX Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Box (NYSE:BOX) reported fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results that management said reflected accelerating demand for its AI capabilities and strong early traction for its Enterprise Advanced suite. On the company’s fiscal year-end call, CEO Aaron Levie and CFO Dylan Smith highlighted continued momentum in revenue growth, improved retention metrics, and disciplined profitability and cash flow generation, while also outlining product and go-to-market priorities for fiscal 2027.

Quarterly and full-year results exceeded guidance

For the fourth quarter, Box posted revenue of $306 million, up 9% year-over-year (or 8% in constant currency). Smith said results exceeded guidance across all metrics, and Box delivered EPS of $0.49, well above its prior guidance of $0.33. Smith noted that EPS included benefits from several tax items that reduced the company’s effective tax rate in fiscal 2026 and “on a go-forward basis.” Excluding those tax benefits, he said EPS still would have exceeded guidance by $0.02.

For fiscal 2026, Box reported revenue of, up(or). Operating margin for the year was, up 50 basis points year-over-year, and free cash flow reached a record, up 3% year-over-year.

Box also pointed to stronger forward-looking indicators. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) ended the quarter at $1.7 billion, up 17% year-over-year (16% in constant currency), with short-term RPO up 12%. Smith said Box expects to recognize roughly 55% of RPO over the next 12 months.

Enterprise Advanced reaches 10% of revenue

Management repeatedly emphasized Enterprise Advanced, Box’s highest-tier suite launched about a year ago, as a major driver of recent performance. Smith said Enterprise Advanced customers now account for 10% of revenue, and total Suites customers represented 66% of revenue, up from 60% a year earlier.

Smith said upgrades to Enterprise Advanced have produced an average 30% to 40% pricing uplift versus Enterprise Plus, at the high end of the uplift range the company initially anticipated, and he expects that uplift level to continue. In Q&A, Smith added that he would not “set the expectation” for that specific per-seat uplift to rise significantly above the current range; instead, he expects additional value to show up more in overall contract value through platform monetization and seat expansion.

Levie offered examples of customer wins tied to Enterprise Advanced capabilities, including:

A biotech company upgrading to use AI-powered data extraction and Box Apps to surface commercial data from documents.

A global robotics company upgrading to streamline quote creation and approvals using Box DocGen, Box Sign, and Box Apps, with plans to apply metadata extraction and OCR for financial and legal documents.

In Q&A, management said the majority of early Enterprise Advanced upgrades have come from the existing base, particularly customers already on Enterprise Plus, describing the dynamic as largely “a timing thing” given Enterprise Plus was previously the highest tier. Levie also said the bundle is helping in net-new conversations by enabling workflow and “agentic workflow” use cases that Box previously may not have addressed.

AI strategy: content as the “native unit of work” for agents

Levie framed Box’s strategy around what he described as the growing importance of enterprise content in an “agentic” AI era. He argued that much of a company’s unique operating context is embedded in unstructured files—contracts, financial documents, research, marketing assets—and that AI agents require secure access to that content to automate knowledge work. Levie described files as the “native unit of work” for agents, emphasizing governance, auditability, logging, and access controls as AI-driven workflows expand, particularly in regulated industries.

Box highlighted several product initiatives and launches:

Box Extract general availability, designed to pull information from content and store it as metadata in Box using AI models.

general availability, designed to pull information from content and store it as metadata in Box using AI models. Box Shield Pro , a new add-on expanding content protection with “agentic AI” for advanced security controls.

, a new add-on expanding content protection with “agentic AI” for advanced security controls. Support for new AI models in Box AI Studio, with Levie citing early launch partnerships for Anthropic Claude Opus 4.5 and 4.6, Google Gemini 3.0 Flash, and OpenAI GPT 5.2.

Looking ahead, Levie said Box plans to deliver the “next generation” of AI agent features, including longer-running agent tasks. He also discussed plans to enhance Box Extract for more complex processing and referenced Box Automate, which he said is expected to launch in the first half of the year and is intended to let customers combine human and agent-driven steps across content-centric workflows.

Levie and Smith also outlined a platform monetization approach tied to agent adoption. Levie said Box expects to monetize agent-driven usage via either end-user seats interacting with agents or API and AI unit consumption when Box is used in a headless manner through APIs. In response to questions about broader SaaS “bear narratives,” Levie argued that more agents and more AI-generated software should increase the need for secure storage, governance, and shared access to unstructured data—areas he positioned as central to Box’s platform.

Go-to-market focus, retention improvement, and fiscal 2027 guidance

Smith said the company’s net retention rate improved to 104% in Q4 from 102% a year earlier, driven by improvements in pricing and net fee expansion trends. He expects net retention to remain at 104% in Q1 and to end fiscal 2027 in the 104% to 105% range. When asked about the components, Smith said Box expects a healthier mix between pricing uplifts and net seat expansion versus a year ago, while assuming no change in churn. He added that platform contributions could help the net retention equation over time but are not expected to be a material driver of change in the coming year.

On profitability, Box reported Q4 gross margin of 82.3% and Q4 operating margin of 30.6%. For fiscal 2027, the company guided to gross margin of approximately 81.5% and operating margin of approximately 28% (or 28.5% in constant currency), with Smith characterizing relatively flat margins as a strategic decision to invest in go-to-market, particularly sales and marketing, to capture the current market opportunity.

Box issued the following outlook:

Q1 fiscal 2027: revenue of approximately $304 million (about 10% year-over-year, 9% constant currency), EPS of approximately $0.36 , operating margin of approximately 27.5% .

revenue of approximately (about 10% year-over-year, 9% constant currency), EPS of approximately , operating margin of approximately . Full-year fiscal 2027: revenue of approximately $1.275 billion (about 8% year-over-year, 9% constant currency), EPS of approximately $1.55 (or $1.58 in constant currency).

Smith noted that about 40% of revenue is generated outside the U.S., and about 65% of international revenue comes from Japan. He said Q1 billings growth is expected to be low single digits and includes an FX headwind of about 530 basis points, which he attributed primarily to a significant year-ago move in the U.S. dollar to yen exchange rate. For the full year, he expects FX to be about a 100-basis-point headwind to billings growth.

On capital allocation, Box ended Q4 with $480 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments, reflecting the cash settlement of principal related to $205 million of 2021 convertible notes that matured in January 2026. The company repurchased 4.4 million shares in Q4 for about $126 million and 9.7 million shares for about $293 million for the full year, which Smith said represented more than 90% of fiscal 2026 free cash flow. Box had about $59 million remaining under its current repurchase authorization as of January 31, 2026.

Management said it will provide additional detail on strategy and the financial model at a Financial Analyst Day scheduled for March 19.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

