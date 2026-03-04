BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,538 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 2,627 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 286 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBBL remained flat at $48.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Get BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:BBBL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.