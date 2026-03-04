BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,159 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 88,046 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BKLC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. 46,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,051. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLC. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

