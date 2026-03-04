BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,159 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 88,046 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 192,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of BKLC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.28. 46,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,051. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3923 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This coin has everything going for it
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.