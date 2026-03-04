BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $4,076.00 to $4,045.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,275.67.

AZO stock traded up $43.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,680.51. 69,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,607.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,825.54. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $3,210.72 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $28.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,900. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 132.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Small EPS beat and underlying sales growth — AZO reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $27.63 (beat consensus by ~$0.04) and net sales up ~8% YoY; management highlighted commercial growth and store expansion as contributors. AutoZone Q2 Earnings Beat

Small EPS beat and underlying sales growth — AZO reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $27.63 (beat consensus by ~$0.04) and net sales up ~8% YoY; management highlighted commercial growth and store expansion as contributors. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target increases — Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Barclays raised targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling continued confidence in AZO’s long-term growth and justifying upside from current levels. Goldman Sachs PT Raise

Multiple analyst price-target increases — Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Barclays raised targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling continued confidence in AZO’s long-term growth and justifying upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some target trims but ratings intact — Roth, Truist and DA Davidson trimmed targets but kept buy ratings, suggesting analysts see the miss as temporary rather than a structural problem. Roth PT Adjustment

Some target trims but ratings intact — Roth, Truist and DA Davidson trimmed targets but kept buy ratings, suggesting analysts see the miss as temporary rather than a structural problem. Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall vs. estimates — Q2 revenue of ~$4.27B missed consensus (~$4.31B), which, alongside modest EPS beat, disappointed investors and pressured shares. Reuters: Profit Falls

Revenue shortfall vs. estimates — Q2 revenue of ~$4.27B missed consensus (~$4.31B), which, alongside modest EPS beat, disappointed investors and pressured shares. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure & weather impact — Management flagged inflationary headwinds and winter storms that hurt sales and compressed margins; several market write-ups note the margin squeeze as the main driver of the stock weakness. WSJ: Winter Storms Hurt Sales

Margin pressure & weather impact — Management flagged inflationary headwinds and winter storms that hurt sales and compressed margins; several market write-ups note the margin squeeze as the main driver of the stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — Coverage and headlines (“margins crack,” “shares plunge”) amplified selling after the print, reflecting investor focus on near-term profitability versus the underlying sales gains. 247WallSt: Margins Crack

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

