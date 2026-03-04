Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Announces Earnings Results

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 16.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bluefield Solar Income Fund had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 196.27%.

Strategic partnership with GLIL advanced — phase 3 (183MW of development assets) agreed and the JV now includes >400MW operational plus >200MW in construction/development, with prior disposals to the JV generating proceeds north of £100m.

advanced — phase 3 (183MW of development assets) agreed and the JV now includes >400MW operational plus >200MW in construction/development, with prior disposals to the JV generating proceeds north of £100m. Development pipeline is large and market-facing: over 1.2GW consented, more than 500MW of CFDs and successful AR7 auction awards of ~200MW, positioning BSIF for future growth opportunities.

is large and market-facing: over 1.2GW consented, more than 500MW of CFDs and successful AR7 auction awards of ~200MW, positioning BSIF for future growth opportunities. NAV pressure — NAV declined by ~£52m (June–Dec 2025) driven by dividend payouts, lower near-term power price forecasts and a 50bp increase to the discount rate (now 8.5%), reflecting valuation headwinds and a runoff profile without new operational asset inflows.

— NAV declined by ~£52m (June–Dec 2025) driven by dividend payouts, lower near-term power price forecasts and a 50bp increase to the discount rate (now 8.5%), reflecting valuation headwinds and a runoff profile without new operational asset inflows. Solid financial position with ~£1.1bn gross asset value, conservative low gearing and mostly fixed-rate debt (~4% all‑in, 10‑year average maturity), H1 operational cashflow ~£37m and a targeted 9p full‑year dividend (yield >12%).

Shares of BSIF opened at GBX 76.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £450.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.14. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 65.89 and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.85.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) is an investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the UK, with a primary focus on solar assets. The fund’s initial public offering (IPO) was in July 2013, making it the first investment company focused on solar PV to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The investment objective of the fund is to deliver long term, attractive yield via the payment of quarterly dividends.

The fund primarily targets utility scale solar assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites.

