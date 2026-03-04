Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $183,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,916,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,833,000 after buying an additional 4,968,526 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,704,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after buying an additional 4,190,380 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,033,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,281,000 after buying an additional 2,592,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,178,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,270,000 after buying an additional 2,291,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 3.6%

OWL stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $701.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.