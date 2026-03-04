Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,482,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768,379 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 11.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $251,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,766,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,230,000 after buying an additional 1,543,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,536,000 after acquiring an additional 759,623 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 820,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 98.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,716,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,907 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.8%

ELAN opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $95,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 123,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,339.06. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 167,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,250. This represents a 15.17% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.