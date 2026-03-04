Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 662,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for approximately 1.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $25,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aramark by 166.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,450,000 after acquiring an additional 706,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 667,528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aramark by 525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $3,733,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Aramark stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

