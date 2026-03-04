Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.
BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.
Best Buy Stock Performance
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.9% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Best Buy
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and profit resilience — Best Buy reported adjusted EPS of $2.61, above estimates, and highlighted margin improvement that reassured investors despite weaker sales; this beat is a primary driver of the rally. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Misses Q4 CY2025 Revenue Estimates, But Stock Soars 13.3%
- Positive Sentiment: Leaner cost structure boosting profits — Management pointed to operating efficiencies and lower costs that helped lift profitability even as top-line softness continued, a theme analysts credited for the post-earnings move. Best Buy’s Leaner Cost Structure Drives Post-Earnings Rally
- Positive Sentiment: Company narrative on digital/AI and services — Management emphasized investment in digital experiences and AI-enabled services as a way to drive higher-margin sales and customer engagement, which calms some investor concerns about secular competitiveness. Best Buy Bets on AI as Consumers Avoid Big-Ticket Items
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and comparable-sales weakness — Q4 revenue missed consensus (about $13.81B vs. ~$13.96B expected) and same-store sales fell modestly, signaling continued demand pressure even as EPS outperformed. Best Buy Reports Fourth Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary — Some outlets framed the print as a clean beat on profits but called the overall picture mixed due to soft holiday sales and cautious tone from management; these balanced takes leave near-term sentiment sensitive to guidance details. Best Buy Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Stock. Why Weak Guidance Doesn’t Matter.
- Negative Sentiment: Weak forward guidance on sales — Best Buy issued FY2027 guidance below Street revenue expectations and signaled tepid growth as consumers hunt for value, a key negative that tempers the EPS beat. Best Buy forecasts annual sales below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side downgrade and structural concerns — A noted downgrade argued Best Buy lacks differentiation and has e-commerce vulnerabilities versus larger rivals, raising the risk that profits could be cyclical rather than secular. Best Buy: No Compelling Reason To Own (Rating Downgrade)
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
See Also
