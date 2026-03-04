Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.9% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.



Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

