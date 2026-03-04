Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $84.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and margin improvement — Best Buy reported adjusted EPS of $2.61, above Street estimates, and showed profit growth driven by a leaner cost structure; this beat is the main near-term catalyst lifting the stock. Earnings Beat

EPS beat and margin improvement — Best Buy reported adjusted EPS of $2.61, above Street estimates, and showed profit growth driven by a leaner cost structure; this beat is the main near-term catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares rallied and Best Buy topped the S&P after the earnings beat as investors focused on stronger-than-expected profitability. Stock Rally

Market reaction: shares rallied and Best Buy topped the S&P after the earnings beat as investors focused on stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Analysts note a leaner cost base and execution that improved margins even with softer sales, supporting near-term cash flow and the dividend. Cost Structure

Operational progress — Analysts note a leaner cost base and execution that improved margins even with softer sales, supporting near-term cash flow and the dividend. Neutral Sentiment: Official results and call — Best Buy filed its Q4 press release and held its earnings call; management outlined results, FY2027 guidance and strategy (digital/AI initiatives). Investors can review the release and transcript for details. Press Release

Official results and call — Best Buy filed its Q4 press release and held its earnings call; management outlined results, FY2027 guidance and strategy (digital/AI initiatives). Investors can review the release and transcript for details. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic focus on AI/digital — Management is pushing digital innovation to offset weaker demand for big-ticket items, but this is a longer-term catalyst rather than immediate revenue upside. AI Strategy

Strategic focus on AI/digital — Management is pushing digital innovation to offset weaker demand for big-ticket items, but this is a longer-term catalyst rather than immediate revenue upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and soft comp sales — Q4 revenue came in at ~$13.81B versus estimates near $13.96B and same-store sales declined (~0.8%), signaling weaker demand that could pressure future top-line growth. Revenue Miss

Revenue miss and soft comp sales — Q4 revenue came in at ~$13.81B versus estimates near $13.96B and same-store sales declined (~0.8%), signaling weaker demand that could pressure future top-line growth. Negative Sentiment: Guidance below Street — FY2027 EPS guidance of $6.30–$6.60 and revenue guidance were set below consensus, reflecting the company’s view that consumers will remain value-conscious and avoid higher-margin big-ticket purchases. Weak Guidance

Guidance below Street — FY2027 EPS guidance of $6.30–$6.60 and revenue guidance were set below consensus, reflecting the company’s view that consumers will remain value-conscious and avoid higher-margin big-ticket purchases. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade: Seeking Alpha cut its rating to Sell, citing weak differentiation, e‑commerce vulnerabilities and limited near-term catalysts despite a well-covered dividend — a bearish view that could weigh on multiple longer-term investors. Analyst Downgrade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

See Also

