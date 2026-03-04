BBB Foods (TBBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $1.2386 billion for the quarter.

BBB Foods Price Performance

Shares of TBBB opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of -0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered BBB Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BBB Foods by 547.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 705,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

