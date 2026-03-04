Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Strong-Buy Rating

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BASFY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Santander cut Basf to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Basf Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Basf had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE is a Germany-based chemical company founded in 1865 (originally Badische Anilin- & Soda-Fabrik) and headquartered in Ludwigshafen. It is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, supplying raw materials, intermediates and finished chemical products to a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, agriculture, consumer goods, electronics and industrial manufacturing. The company combines large-scale production with global commercial and logistics networks to serve customers in many end markets.

BASF’s activities span basic and specialty chemicals, performance materials, functional additives, catalysts and coatings, as well as products for nutrition and personal care.

Further Reading

