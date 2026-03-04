Banana For Scale Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.75 Million (BANANAS31)

Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, Banana For Scale has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Banana For Scale token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Banana For Scale has a market capitalization of $49.29 million and approximately $63.75 million worth of Banana For Scale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Banana For Scale Profile

Banana For Scale launched on November 14th, 2024. Banana For Scale’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana For Scale is bananaforscale.ai. Banana For Scale’s official Twitter account is @bananas31_bsc.

Buying and Selling Banana For Scale

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana For Scale (BANANAS31) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Banana For Scale has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Banana For Scale is 0.00594124 USD and is up 18.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $31,982,467.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bananaforscale.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana For Scale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana For Scale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana For Scale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

