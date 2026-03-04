Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) VP Kimberly Stoll Sells 148 Shares

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) VP Kimberly Stoll sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $22,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,358.20. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Barclays set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $232.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Badger Meter from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

