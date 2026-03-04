B3 (Base) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.86 Million (B3)

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, B3 (Base) has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. B3 (Base) has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $563.60 thousand worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3 (Base) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 32,446,375,000 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00035935 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $671,019.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

