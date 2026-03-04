Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Isaiah Fields Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at $29,740,135.88. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2%

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $579.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 380.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.06. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Axon Enterprise News

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,319,928,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,869,000 after buying an additional 1,516,099 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,047,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $874,463,000 after buying an additional 1,179,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.