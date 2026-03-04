Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Isaiah Fields Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total value of $1,070,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at $29,740,135.88. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.2%
Axon Enterprise stock opened at $579.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 380.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.06. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Axon Enterprise News
Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts boosted Axon’s outlook after strong bookings and continued growth in subscription/ARR, leading to an upward revision in price targets that supports the bull case. Price Target Raised After Strong Bookings Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines lifted defense-related names, including Axon, as investors favored companies exposed to public-safety and defense spending, providing near-term demand for the stock. Northrop Grumman, Axon and RTX lifted most as defense stocks gain on Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Axon presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference — management exposure at investor conferences increases visibility and can drive re-rating if they provide positive guidance, but the transcript contains no immediate market-moving surprise. Conference Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent data on short interest in the reporting snippets is anomalous/zeroed (NaN/0) and not informative — there’s no clear short squeeze signal from that data as published.
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings coverage highlights a strong growth story (Axon 911, ARR growth) but also flags a very high forward earnings multiple, implying the stock needs near-perfect execution to justify the premium. This keeps sentiment mixed. Analysts: Axon can gain another 30%
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (Isaiah Fields) sold 2,000 shares at roughly $535, trimming his position by ~3.5%; insider selling can be perceived negatively even if modest in size. SEC Filing — Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage aggregated by TipRanks and others notes multiple insider sales across the company, which can weigh on sentiment if investors interpret the moves as insiders taking chips off the table. Top Axon Insiders Quietly Cash In
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXON
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.
Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.