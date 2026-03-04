Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Kevin Tang Buys 516,439 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Kevin Tang bought 516,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $7,224,981.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,845,939 shares in the company, valued at $165,724,686.61. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AUPH opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 101.46% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on AUPH
Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.
The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.