Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Kevin Tang Buys 516,439 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Kevin Tang bought 516,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $7,224,981.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,845,939 shares in the company, valued at $165,724,686.61. This represents a 4.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 101.46% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AUPH

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.