Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen cut Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NASDAQ AUGO opened at $84.21 on Monday. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

