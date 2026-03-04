Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGOGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen cut Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ AUGO opened at $84.21 on Monday. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

