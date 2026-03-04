Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3,192.8% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,589.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 406,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

