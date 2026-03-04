Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.4706.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Stephens raised their price target on Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other Arvinas news, Director John G. Houston sold 35,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $466,273.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,122,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,037.43. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $58,197.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,303.36. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,429 shares of company stock worth $731,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,044 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $854.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.55). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was down 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

