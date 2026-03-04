Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO James Mackin Sells 14,911 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 14,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $566,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 848,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,096.28. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AORT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Analysts maintain a constructive view — a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating was reported, which can support investor confidence and demand for the stock.

Corporate investor outreach scheduled — Artivion will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat), providing management an opportunity to update the market and potentially catalyze interest.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares on March 2 — CEO James P. Mackin sold 14,911 shares (~$567k at ~$38.02), EVP Lance A. Berry sold 5,178 shares, SVPs and other officers also sold smaller blocks. Large, clustered insider sales can be viewed negatively by the market even though insiders retain sizable stakes.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artivion by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 158,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

