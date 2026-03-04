Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET is Fox Hill Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,300.56. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,237 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,400. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ANET opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

See Also

