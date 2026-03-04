Argus Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to “Strong-Buy”

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Unilever from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.10 price target on Unilever and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Unilever Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE UL opened at $69.10 on Monday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unilever will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 108.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

