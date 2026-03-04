Argus Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Strong-Buy

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

