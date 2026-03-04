Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Masaru Matsuda Sells 8,733 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,944.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,379.60. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Masaru Matsuda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 27th, Masaru Matsuda sold 3,325 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $92,933.75.

On Monday, February 2nd, Masaru Matsuda sold 40,638 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,027,328.64.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7%

ARQT opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Trending Headlines about Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcutis Biotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arcutis announced first participant enrollment in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ-234 (a CD200R agonist) to evaluate safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate–severe atopic dermatitis — a clear pipeline positive that supports long-term growth potential. ARQ-234 trial enrollment

Arcutis announced first participant enrollment in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ-234 (a CD200R agonist) to evaluate safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate–severe atopic dermatitis — a clear pipeline positive that supports long-term growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Broker action: Mizuho lowered its price target from $37 to $35 but kept an “Outperform” rating — a modest near-term negative signal (slightly lower PT) but still positive conviction from the analyst. Mizuho note

Broker action: Mizuho lowered its price target from $37 to $35 but kept an “Outperform” rating — a modest near-term negative signal (slightly lower PT) but still positive conviction from the analyst. Neutral Sentiment: Fund reporting: Baron Health Care Fund published Q4 2025 activity (fund filings sometimes move small- and mid-cap biotechs), but the feed doesn’t specify a material position change in ARQT. Baron fund activity

Fund reporting: Baron Health Care Fund published Q4 2025 activity (fund filings sometimes move small- and mid-cap biotechs), but the feed doesn’t specify a material position change in ARQT. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/erroneous (reports show 0 shares / NaN changes), so it provides no actionable signal to explain today’s move. Investors should treat those figures as unreliable until clarified by exchange data.

Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent/erroneous (reports show 0 shares / NaN changes), so it provides no actionable signal to explain today’s move. Investors should treat those figures as unreliable until clarified by exchange data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple company insiders sold shares on Feb 27–Mar 2 (including Todd Watanabe, Masaru Matsuda, Patrick Burnett, CFO Latha Vairavan and others). The aggregated sales total ~62,000 shares across named insiders (largest single sale ~37,349 shares by Watanabe). Insider sales can be interpreted as near-term negative sentiment or simple liquidity diversification — but the market often reacts negatively to clustered insider dispositions. Representative SEC filings: Todd Watanabe sale Watanabe Form 4 , Masaru Matsuda filings Matsuda Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.