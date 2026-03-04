Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Archer Aviation’s conference call:

The FAA confirmed final acceptance of 100% of Midnight’s means of compliance , which Archer says clears the path to finalize remaining certification plans and begin TIA work this year.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,177,032. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 840.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

