Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230.81 and last traded at GBX 235.09, with a volume of 14362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £127.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software provides software solutions that deliver fully autonomous finance to enable its clients to drive growth, efficiency and sustainability. Fynapse is Aptitude’s intelligent finance data management and accounting platform designed to increase productivity and lower costs for finance teams globally. Fynapse provides a single view of finance and business data, unparalleled performance and automation, faster and better insights, user-friendly functionality and market-leading total cost of ownership.

