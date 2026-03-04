Apple Inc. $AAPL is Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Terra Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.7% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.07.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.05. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

