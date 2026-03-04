APA Corporation $APA Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 604.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,717 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of APA worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7,627.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in APA by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 892,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of APA by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 573,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. APA Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Positive Sentiment: APA beat Q4 EPS estimates (reported $0.91 vs. consensus $0.62); management cited stronger output and lower costs that offset weak oil & gas prices — this earnings surprise is the primary bullish catalyst.

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $37 (from $32) and maintained a positive rating — a materially higher target that supports upside expectations.

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to $35 (from $30) while keeping a market-perform rating, which still signals modest upside from current levels.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $34 (from $30) and kept a neutral rating — another upward revision that adds analyst support for the name.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes); this looks like a reporting glitch and is unlikely to explain the stock move. Investors should treat these short-interest figures as unreliable until clarified.

Negative Sentiment: A separate analyst note listed a $29 price target (raised in that report) which is below current trading levels and would be a less bullish signal if adopted more widely.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

