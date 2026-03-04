Analysts Issue Forecasts for BNTC Q1 Earnings

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

BNTC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,370,620.80. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 190,364 shares of company stock worth $2,442,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,548,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,556,000 after buying an additional 1,671,845 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,120,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $24,920,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

