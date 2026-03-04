Amphenol Corporation $APH is NZS Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NZS Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 882,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 440,817 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $109,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fox Advisors reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

