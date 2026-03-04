AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 151,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 157.1% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $1,406,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE AMN opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $810.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

