American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,616,704 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 7,161,764 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,319,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $387.49.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

