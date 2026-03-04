America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,489,637 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 29th total of 3,741,920 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,379,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,379,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of America Movil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in America Movil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 3.6% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in America Movil by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in America Movil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of America Movil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.60) on shares of America Movil in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.26.

America Movil Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of AMX stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. America Movil has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). America Movil had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

