Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore cut their target price on Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

