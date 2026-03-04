Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) CFO Anthony Colucci Sells 8,137 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Colucci sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $57,365.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 240,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,287.50. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 341.70% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTG

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc (NYSE: ALTG) is a North American distributor of material handling and logistics equipment. The company offers a broad lineup of forklifts, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, tow motors, pallet jacks and related attachments, serving manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and industrial facilities. Through its network of branch locations, Alta Equipment provides customers with new and used sales, short- and long-term rentals, and integrated fleet management solutions designed to support operational efficiency.

In addition to equipment sales, Alta Equipment supports customers with comprehensive after-sales services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.