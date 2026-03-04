Allient (ALNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $133.3340 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Allient has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

Get Allient alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNT. Man Group plc grew its position in Allient by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allient by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allient by 162.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Allient during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNT

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.