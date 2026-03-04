ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.3250 and last traded at $33.3250. Approximately 55 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Down 6.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

