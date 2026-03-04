AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Major Shareholder C John Wilder Sells 22,224 Shares

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder C John Wilder sold 22,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $75,783.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,423,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,743,534.84. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of AleAnna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $348,131.13.

AleAnna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNA opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. AleAnna Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AleAnna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in AleAnna during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AleAnna during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AleAnna

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

