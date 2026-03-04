Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,590,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,408,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,330,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,279,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 791,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $79,427.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,296.55. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James William Burns sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $79,427.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,718 shares in the company, valued at $859,240.62. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,303 shares of company stock worth $901,977. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company’s scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios’s lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.