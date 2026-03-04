AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $14.35. AES shares last traded at $14.2650, with a volume of 27,179,196 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: AES reported $0.81 EPS vs. $0.68 expected and revenue slightly above estimates — evidence of improving margins and cash generation, a constructive fundamental datapoint for shareholders. Read More.

Q4 results beat consensus: AES reported $0.81 EPS vs. $0.68 expected and revenue slightly above estimates — evidence of improving margins and cash generation, a constructive fundamental datapoint for shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deal framed as enabling accelerated clean‑energy infrastructure growth and long‑term investment by large infrastructure players — a strategic rationale that could be positive for AES’s projects and employees if the transaction closes. Read More.

Deal framed as enabling accelerated clean‑energy infrastructure growth and long‑term investment by large infrastructure players — a strategic rationale that could be positive for AES’s projects and employees if the transaction closes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consortium press release: the definitive agreement values AES equity at $10.7B and enterprise value at ~$33.4B and cites a 40% premium to a long‑ago VWAP; closing expected late‑2026/early‑2027 — informative on timing and structure but leaves execution/regulatory risk. Read More.

Consortium press release: the definitive agreement values AES equity at $10.7B and enterprise value at ~$33.4B and cites a 40% premium to a long‑ago VWAP; closing expected late‑2026/early‑2027 — informative on timing and structure but leaves execution/regulatory risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local disruption: AES Indiana canceled a community open house citing threats amid local bill complaints — reputational/local relations item to monitor but not a material corporate finance driver yet. Read More.

Local disruption: AES Indiana canceled a community open house citing threats amid local bill complaints — reputational/local relations item to monitor but not a material corporate finance driver yet. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market disappointment: the $15.00-per-share cash offer was below some investor expectations, triggering a sharp one‑day selloff and widening the gap between current trading and takeover price because the deal closes far in the future. This is the main reason the stock is down. Read More.

Market disappointment: the $15.00-per-share cash offer was below some investor expectations, triggering a sharp one‑day selloff and widening the gap between current trading and takeover price because the deal closes far in the future. This is the main reason the stock is down. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market pressure: Mizuho downgraded AES from “strong‑buy” to “hold” and several shareholder‑law firms have opened investigations into whether the board obtained a fair price — increased legal and rating headwinds that could sustain selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on AES in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AES Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 259.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 763.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

