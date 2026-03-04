Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecco has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

