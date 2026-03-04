Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) vs. Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Critical Contrast

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) and Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coya Therapeutics -462.24% -55.76% -48.35% Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -362.13% -175.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coya Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coya Therapeutics $3.55 million 27.64 -$14.88 million ($1.11) -4.23 Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($8.52) -0.17

Acurx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coya Therapeutics. Coya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acurx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coya Therapeutics and Acurx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coya Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Acurx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00

Coya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.15%. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,994.59%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Coya Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Coya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Coya Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coya Therapeutics beats Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy. It is developing COYA 101, an autologous regulatory T-cell product candidate that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for use in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's product candidates in IND-enabling studies include COYA 301, a low-dose interleukin 2 Treg-enhancing biologic, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for use in the treatment of Frontotemporal Dementia; and COYA 302, a biologic combination for subcutaneous administration intended to enhance Treg function while depleting T effector function and activated macrophages for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. It is also developing COYA 201, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate that is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases; and COYA 206, an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate, which is in discovery stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for the development and commercialization of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. It also develops ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumonia. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.