Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,051 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 50,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,774. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.
The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- This coin has everything going for it
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.