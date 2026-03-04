Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 68,051 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 29th total of 50,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,774. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 373,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

