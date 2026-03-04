Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.22, but opened at $93.53. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 1,416,150 shares.

Key Stories Impacting Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS of $3.68 topped consensus and net sales hit a record $1.67B, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth. ANF Q4 beat (Zacks)

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS of $3.68 topped consensus and net sales hit a record $1.67B, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance is raised to $10.20–$11.00 (above the prior consensus of ~10.07), and the company plans substantial repurchases (around $450M for FY), supporting longer-term shareholder value. ANF FY results & guidance (GlobeNewswire)

Full-year EPS guidance is raised to $10.20–$11.00 (above the prior consensus of ~10.07), and the company plans substantial repurchases (around $450M for FY), supporting longer-term shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Brand mix: Hollister continues to be the growth engine (double-digit full‑year growth) while Abercrombie brand sales softened — mixed signals for margin leverage across the portfolio. Brand performance & repurchases (Quiver)

Brand mix: Hollister continues to be the growth engine (double-digit full‑year growth) while Abercrombie brand sales softened — mixed signals for margin leverage across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Tariff-related margin headwinds: management assumed a 15% U.S. import tariff for FY26 and flagged ~290 bps hit to margins in Q1 (70 bps for the full year) — that drove the cautious near-term outlook. Tariff headwinds cited (Proactive)

Tariff-related margin headwinds: management assumed a 15% U.S. import tariff for FY26 and flagged ~290 bps hit to margins in Q1 (70 bps for the full year) — that drove the cautious near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS guide (1.20–1.30) and revenue guide (~$1.1B) came in below Street expectations (~$1.41 EPS / ~$1.2B revenue), increasing the risk of near-term downside to estimates. Q1 & FY26 guidance (GlobeNewswire)

Q1 EPS guide (1.20–1.30) and revenue guide (~$1.1B) came in below Street expectations (~$1.41 EPS / ~$1.2B revenue), increasing the risk of near-term downside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Margins compressed vs. prior year (operating margin down to ~14.1% in Q4 and full‑year operating margin declined), and inventories ticked higher — both add near-term execution/earnings risk. Margin concerns (Blockonomi)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 5.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,850,300. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,570,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Featured Stories

