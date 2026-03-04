Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori Sells 885 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

