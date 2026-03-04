A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 18.8% in February

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,223,064 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 2,713,154 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 594,477 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 113.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

