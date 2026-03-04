96,919 Shares in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 96,919 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 1,008.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 121,439 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,578 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after purchasing an additional 383,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Groupon by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,543 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $500.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.02. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform’s targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

Featured Stories

